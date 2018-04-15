Sharks' Logan Couture: Posts two points versus Ducks
Couture scored a power-play goal and an assist in a 3-2 victory over the Ducks on Saturday. The Sharks lead the first-round series 2-0.
Two years ago, Couture led the NHL in playoff points, scoring 10 goals and 30 points in 24 contests. He's off to another fast start this postseason with a pair of points against the Ducks. Couture is nearly averaging a point per playoff game since 2012-13, as he has 49 points in 50 games.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...