Sharks' Logan Couture: Posts two points versus Ducks

Couture scored a power-play goal and an assist in a 3-2 victory over the Ducks on Saturday. The Sharks lead the first-round series 2-0.

Two years ago, Couture led the NHL in playoff points, scoring 10 goals and 30 points in 24 contests. He's off to another fast start this postseason with a pair of points against the Ducks. Couture is nearly averaging a point per playoff game since 2012-13, as he has 49 points in 50 games.