Sharks' Logan Couture: Pots 24th goal
Couture contributed a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over St. Louis.
Both of Couture's points came in the second period, as all five of the game's goals were scored during that frame. With 24 goals in 60 team games (56 appearances), the 28-year-old forward's just one shy of tying last season's total and is on pace to challenge his 2010-11 career high of 32.
