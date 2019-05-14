Sharks' Logan Couture: Pots both goals in loss

Couture scored two goals -- one shorthanded -- in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Blues in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.

With the two-goal effort, Couture now has 100 career points in the postseason. He's up to 13 goals and 19 points in 16 contests during this playoff run, leading the NHL in both of the scoring categories.

