Play

Sharks' Logan Couture: Pots pair of points in OT loss

Couture scored a goal and collected an assist, finishing Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Capitals with two points.

Couture's last multi-point was Dec. 14. He's up to 36 points but has yet to score a power-play goal this season, though, Couture does have eight assists. Sunday's loss saw the Sharks top center finish with three blocked shots, tied for the game high.

More News
Our Latest Stories