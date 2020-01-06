Sharks' Logan Couture: Pots pair of points in OT loss
Couture scored a goal and collected an assist, finishing Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Capitals with two points.
Couture's last multi-point was Dec. 14. He's up to 36 points but has yet to score a power-play goal this season, though, Couture does have eight assists. Sunday's loss saw the Sharks top center finish with three blocked shots, tied for the game high.
