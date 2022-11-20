Couture scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers.

Couture has put his early struggles fully to rest with five goals and two assists over his last six games. His goal Saturday ended up being little more than window dressing, as it came with 13 seconds left in the game and broke up Igor Shesterkin's shutout bid. Couture is up to nine tallies, six helpers, 39 shots on net, 30 hits, 16 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 20 appearances this season.