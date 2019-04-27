Sharks' Logan Couture: Produces assist
Couture had an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 1.
The helper gives Couture six goals and three helpers through eight postseason games, including four goals and an assist during a four-game point streak. He was held without a shot Friday, but averaged 4.42 shots per game in the first round, so it's likely he'll get pucks on net in Sunday's Game 2.
