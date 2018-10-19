Sharks' Logan Couture: Produces hat trick against Swords
Couture recorded his third career hat trick Thursday, contributing heavily to a 5-1 home win over the Sabres.
Couture's first goal was of the power-play variety, and he'd cap off the stellar performance with an empty-netter. Perhaps the most interesting facet of this monster outing from Couture is that five different Sharks factored into his scoring plays throughout the night. He'll look to extend his point streak to three games in Saturday's home game against the Islanders.
