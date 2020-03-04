Sharks' Logan Couture: Produces power-play assist
Couture notched a power-play helper, three hots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
Couture is on a modest three-game point streak with two goals and an assist in that span. The center has 39 points (nine on the power play), 120 shots and a plus-3 rating through 49 contests. He's shown virtually no rust since returning from a broken ankle -- Couture can be trusted in fantasy lineups.
