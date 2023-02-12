Couture produced an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Couture helped out on Erik Karlsson's third-period tally. Since the All-Star break, Couture has a pair of assists and a minus-1 rating over three games. The 33-year-old center entered the break with a five-point game, but it's more of his steady ability to chip in a point regularly that makes him a solid fantasy option. He's at 44 points, 128 shots on net, 87 hits, 49 blocked shots and a minus-18 rating through 54 appearances.