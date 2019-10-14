Sharks' Logan Couture: Provides pair of assists

Couture registered two assists and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Couture's playmaking came on Timo Meier's opening goal just 3:04 into the first period and a shorthanded Tomas Hertl goal in the second. The 30-year-old center is off to a strong start with a goal and five assists through six games this season.

