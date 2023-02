Couture posted an assist, four shots on goal, four PIM and three hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blackhawks.

Through nine games in February, Couture has one goal, six helpers and a minus-2 rating. He had the secondary assist on Erik Karlsson's game-tying goal late in the third period to force overtime Saturday. Couture is up to 20 tallies, 29 helpers, 140 shots on net, 100 hits, 55 blocked shots and a minus-19 rating through 60 outings.