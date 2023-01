Couture logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Kings.

Couture set up Timo Meier's third-period tally, which tied the game at 2-2. Through five games in January, Couture has a goal and four helpers, though this was his first power-play point since Dec. 29. He's up to 15 goals, 20 helpers, 13 power-play points, 97 shots on net, 66 hits, 42 blocks and a minus-17 rating in 43 outings overall.