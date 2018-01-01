Sharks' Logan Couture: Quiet in return

Couture logged 15:16 of ice time and recorded two shots during Sunday's 6-0 loss to Dallas. He'd missed the previous four games with a concussion.

Concussions are finicky injuries, so fantasy owners will want to keep a close eye on Couture for the immediate future. However, barring any setbacks, he projects to return to being a rock-solid fantasy asset in all settings.

