Sharks' Logan Couture: Racks up three points Saturday
Couture scored for the second consecutive game and added two helpers in Saturday's win over the Senators.
Couture collected two of his assists with the man advantage, as he continues to be lethal force with the extra man. The 28-year-old is putting together a terrific season and is now up to 25 points (15 goals) in 28 contests. His ability to find twine on a consistent basis makes him worth rolling out whenever the Sharks are in action.
