Couture scored a goal on two shots and added two assists in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

One of Couture's assists came on the power play. The 33-year-old has enjoyed a productive March with four goals and five helpers through seven games this month. The center is up to 24 goals and 58 points, both being his highest marks in the last four years. He's added 161 shots on net, 111 hits, 61 blocked shots and a minus-20 rating through 68 appearances.