Sharks' Logan Couture: Reaches 10-goal mark

Couture scored a goal on two shots and added three blocked shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

The goal snapped a three-game mini-slump for the center. Couture started the year as quite the set-up man, but he's now scored five goals without providing an assist over the last eight games. His scoring line is all round numbers -- 10 goals and 20 helpers for 30 points in 34 contests. He's added 86 shots on goal, 37 hits and 18 PIM in 2019-20.