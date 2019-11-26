Sharks' Logan Couture: Reaches 20-assist mark

Couture notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in a 4-3 overtime win over the Kings on Monday.

Couture's helper on Erik Karlsson's goal assured the former of his seventh straight 20-assist season (ninth overall). Couture is on a seven-game point streak, with three goals and eight helpers in that span. For the year, the 30-year-old has 25 points in as many games.