Couture logged a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers.
Couture remains stuck in an eight-game goal drought, but he's picked up four power-play helpers in that span, including one in each of his last two outings. While the center's nose for the net has gone askew, he's still in the midst of a solid campaign. He's up to 14 tallies, 16 assists, 12 power-play points, 85 shots on net, 59 hits, 33 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating through 37 appearances.
