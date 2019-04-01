Sharks' Logan Couture: Reaches 70-point plateau

Couture racked up a goal, an assist and five hits in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Sharks.

Couture has been hot with three straight two-point outings, adding nine hits and four PIM in that span. With a career-high 70 points and 188 shots in 78 games, he's been everything fantasy owners can expect of the average top-line center.

