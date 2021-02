Couture scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Wild.

Couture gave the Sharks a chance to bounce back in the second period, but that was the last goal they scored Monday. The 31-year-old center is up to 10 goals and 16 points through 17 outings this season. While there's not a ton of depth on the Sharks' roster, Couture is one of the more consistent scorers so far.