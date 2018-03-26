Sharks' Logan Couture: Ready to go

Couture (undisclosed) will play Monday night against host Chicago, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Couture left Saturday's contest against the Flames in the third period, but evidently, his injury wasn't serious. This is great news for the Sharks and fantasy owners alike, as 2007's ninth overall pick is in the midst of a four-game point streak comprised of three goals and two assists. Naturally, Couture will reprise his role on the No. 1 power-play unit as well.