Sharks' Logan Couture: Ready to play Tuesday

Couture (face) is in the lineup for Tuesday night's preseason opener against the Ducks, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

After taking the offseason to recover, Couture will take the ice for the Sharks' first preseason contest after suffering a severe face injury towards the end of the 2016-17 campaign. It remains to be seen whether the ailment will have any lingering effects on the productive pivot's play, but judging by the fact that he recorded three points in six playoff games despite the injury, we'd guess it won't.