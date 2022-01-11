Couture is on track to be activated off the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list and return to action Tuesday versus Detroit, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Couture is expected to return to a featured role following his three-game absence, skating on the Sharks' second line and top power-play unit against the Red Wings. The 32-year-old center has racked up 12 goals and 29 points while posting a plus-7 rating through 32 contests this campaign.