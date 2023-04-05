Couture notched two assists and two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

This was Couture's second straight multi-point effort. He's racked up five goals and eight assists over his last 11 outings. For the season, the veteran center is up to 66 points (20 on the power play), 185 shots on net, 127 hits, 66 blocked shots and a minus-21 rating through 77 appearances. If he stays hot to close out the year, he has a chance to match his career high of 70 points from the 2018-19 campaign.