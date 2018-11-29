Sharks' Logan Couture: Registers two assists in loss
Couture picked up a pair of assists in a 5-3 loss to Toronto on Wednesday.
Both of Couture's assists came on the power play, in a game that saw both clubs combine to go 5-for-7 with the man advantage. The 29-year-old led all San Jose skaters with 4:12 of power-play time. The two helpers give Couture 17 on the season to go along with eight goals in 26 games.
