Couture (lower body) hasn't resumed skating yet, coach David Quinn told Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now on Wednesday.

Couture hasn't been on the ice since suffering a setback in late October. There's no timetable for his return, but based on Quinn's latest update, it sounds like the 34-year-old forward is still a ways away from being ready. Couture had 27 goals and 67 points in 82 outings last year.