Couture (lower body) will be activated off injured reserve and make his season debut Saturday against the Ducks, coach David Quinn told Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now on Friday.

Couture scored 27 goals and 67 points in 82 contests last season. While rust might be a factor after missing the first 45 games of the 2023-24 campaign, Couture isn't projected to be eased into the lineup. Instead, he's likely to play on the first line alongside Alexander Barabanov and Fabian Zetterlund based on Friday's practice, per Max Miller of The Hockey News. Couture is also expected to serve on the top power-play unit. His return might result in Kevin Labanc being a healthy scratch against Anaheim.