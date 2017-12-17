Sharks' Logan Couture: Ruled out Monday

Couture (head) will sit out of Monday's game in Edmonton, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

It was suspected that the ninth-year Shark was dealing with a concussion, and this was all but confirmed by this report. San Jose will surely miss Couture, who's recorded 15 goals and 26 points in 31 games and is also a major contributor on the power play, averaging over three minutes of ice per game with the man advantage while tallying four goals and six assists. Danny O'Regan is expected to take his place in the lineup.