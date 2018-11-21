Sharks' Logan Couture: Scores goal to get off schneid

Couture registered a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over Edmonton.

Couture undressed Oilers defenseman Adam Larsson before firing the puck far side, beating Mikko Koskinen and ending a 10-game goal drought during which he snagged seven helpers. The All-Star center is averaging a career-high 19:33 of ice time that includes 3:13 with the man advantage.

