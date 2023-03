Couture scored a goal and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Couture capitalized on a turnover by Alex Pietrangelo, rushing the other way on a breakaway for the game-winning goal 50 seconds into the extra session. The 34-year-old Couture has four goals and five assists over his last nine outings. For the season, the captain has 26 tallies, 62 points, 181 shots on net, 124 hits, 64 blocked shots and a minus-20 rating through 75 contests.