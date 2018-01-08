Sharks' Logan Couture: Scores Sharks only goal Sunday
Couture scored a power-play goal on five shots with a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.
He now has four points in his last two games, but Sunday's goal was his first in almost a month. Couture appears to be fully recovered from the concussion that cost him four games at the end of December, but with the Sharks now headed into their bye week he'll get some extra time to rest before taking the ice again next Saturday against the Coyotes.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...