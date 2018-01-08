Sharks' Logan Couture: Scores Sharks only goal Sunday

Couture scored a power-play goal on five shots with a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.

He now has four points in his last two games, but Sunday's goal was his first in almost a month. Couture appears to be fully recovered from the concussion that cost him four games at the end of December, but with the Sharks now headed into their bye week he'll get some extra time to rest before taking the ice again next Saturday against the Coyotes.