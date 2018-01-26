Sharks' Logan Couture: Scores twice in loss

Couture scored two goals in a 6-5 loss to the visiting Rangers on Thursday.

The pair of tallies brings Couture up to a nice round 20 heading into the All-Star break, which is a fantastic 82-game pace of 38. If he can stay healthy, which has been a major challenge in his eight-plus years in the NHL, a return to the 30-plus goal plateau -- and perhaps even a new career high -- are well within reach.