Sharks' Logan Couture: Scores twice in third-period rally

Couture scored two power-play goals on five shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win against the Golden Knights in Game 7.

Couture produced six goals -- co-leading the team with Tomas Hertl -- and two assists in the series, doing enough to help the Sharks to a 4-3 series win. He added 31 shots and 18 hits. Couture will look to keep it going in the second round against the Avalanche.