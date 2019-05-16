Sharks' Logan Couture: Scoring surge continues
Couture scored a goal on five shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win against the Blues in Game 3.
Couture is implanting himself in the nightmares of Blues goalie Jordan Binnington, as his game-tying tally with 1:01 remaining in the third period was his fifth goal and sixth point of the series. Couture has rattled off 13 shots in the last three games, and he's frequently looked like the best player on the ice against the Blues.
