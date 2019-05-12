Sharks' Logan Couture: Sets tone with three points
Couture scored twice, added an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
Couture's line with Timo Meier and Gustav Nyquist accounted for eight points, potting four of the Sharks' six tallies in the contest. Couture leads all skaters with 11 goals and 17 points in 15 games during the postseason run, which is only partially attributed to the Sharks' first two series each going seven games.
