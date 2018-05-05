Sharks' Logan Couture: Sets up all three goals

Couture had a helper on all of his side's goals in the third period, but it wasn't enough in a 5-3 loss to Vegas in Game 5 on Friday,

Couture has five points in his past two games, all of them assists. He seems to have hit an offensive groove against the Golden Knights and should make for a strong play in a postseason the Sharks must now try to extend.

