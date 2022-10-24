Couture delivered an assist and two hits in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.

Couture helped out on Nico Sturm's empty-net tally in the third period. Through eight contests, Couture has earned a point in every other game (two goals, two assists). The veteran center has added 11 shots on net, 10 hits, six blocked shots and a minus-5 rating in a second-line role. He usually challenges for 50 points in a full campaign, but he'll need to up his scoring pace slightly to reach that level of production.