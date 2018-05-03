Sharks' Logan Couture: Sets up two late goals
Couture provided assists on Tomas Hertl and Joe Pavelski's goals, helping seal a 4-0 win over Vegas on Wednesday night in Game 4.
Couture is now averaging better than a point per game, making him a very vital part of the Sharks' attack. The veteran has been able to best the Knights with both his goals (four) and assists (five), which has made him one of the toughest players to stop this postseason. Couture is prone to droughts, but more often than not, he's been a strong option during this postseason.
