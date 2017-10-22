Sharks' Logan Couture: Seven points in last three games
Couture picked up a hat trick Saturday in a 5-3 loss to the Islanders.
Couture has scored five goals and seven of his eight points this season in his last three games. The 28-year-old pivot is on fire and should be deployed with confidence in all formats.
