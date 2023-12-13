Couture (lower body) skated for the second straight day Wednesday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Couture remains without a clear recovery timeline but is at least making some strides. Whenever the veteran center is given the green light, he should immediately retake a spot in the top six as well as link up with the No. 1 power-play unit. With Couture yet to get onto the ice, he almost certainly won't be putting up 67 points again this season but should still be able to reach the 40-point threshold.