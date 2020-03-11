Play

Sharks' Logan Couture: Slated to sit through road trip

Couture (head) is unlikely to join the Sharks during their road trip, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Assuming the narrative holds true, Couture will be sidelined through next Tuesday's game against the Avalanche at a minimum. More information on the veteran pivot's status should surface as he draws closer to a return to action, but the Sharks will certainly be missing on some significant production up front.

