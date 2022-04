Couture produced a power-play assist and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Couture had the secondary helper on the first of Scott Reedy's two goals in the game. The 33-year-old Couture has been a little shaky in April with two goals and two assists in nine appearances this month. For the season, the center is up to 51 points (14 on the power play), 185 shots on net, 91 hits and a minus-10 rating through 71 games.