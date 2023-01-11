Couture logged an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Couture set up Matt Nieto just nine seconds into the third period for what was the game-winning goal. Since the holiday break, Couture's been fairly steady with a goal and five helpers over seven outings. The veteran center is up to 34 points, 95 shots on net, 65 hits, 39 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating while serving as a fixture on the second line through 42 contests.