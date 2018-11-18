Sharks' Logan Couture: Snaps three-game pointless streak

Couture recorded three assists in a 4-0 victory against the Blues on Saturday.

The 29-year-old experienced a strong start to the season, but he slowed down at the beginning of November. In the six games prior to Saturday, he had just one assist and a minus-8 rating. Hopefully this is the start of another scoring spree for Couture, who despite the recent struggles, still has six goals and 20 points in 21 games this season.

