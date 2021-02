Couture scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Ducks.

Couture ignited the Sharks' offense in the third period, striking just 39 seconds into the frame. It was his fourth goal of the season. The 31-year-old has added three helpers, 25 shots on net and a minus-1 rating in nine appearances. Couture is locked in as the Sharks' top center, and he makes for a solid option in fantasy as well with his steady scoring touch.