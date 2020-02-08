Sharks' Logan Couture: Starts skating Saturday
Couture (ankle) skated following Saturday's morning skate, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Couture suffered a fractured ankle on Jan. 7 and has made his way back onto the ice just over a month later. The 30-year-old was pegged with a six-week timeline initially, which would take him until at least Feb. 20, and his return to the ice confirms that he's on the right track. Couture's next step will be joining a practice in a no-contact capacity.
