Sharks' Logan Couture: Stays hot versus Preds

Couture recorded two assists Tuesday in a 5-4 win over Nashville.

Couture has racked up seven points in his last three games. With 10 points on the season, the 29-year-old Canadian is tied for the team lead with fellow Canadian, Brent Burns and has been San Jose's offensive catalyst in the early going. When healthy, Couture is capable of producing at an elite level and will look to stay hot Friday when the Sharks face Carolina.