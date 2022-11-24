Couture scored a goal on three shots, dished a power-play assist and added two hits in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Kraken.

Couture has multiple points in four of the last seven games, and he's scored in seven of the last eight. The center tipped in a Nick Cicek shot and helped out on a Timo Meier tally in the first period of this contest. Couture's surge of offense has him up to 11 goals, eight helpers, 47 shots on net, 34 hits and a minus-7 rating through 22 contests, with seven of his points coming on the power play.