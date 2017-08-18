Sharks' Logan Couture: Still bothered by injury to face
Couture said he's still feeling "pretty store" five months after taking a puck to the face in a game against the Predators, CSN Bay Area reports.
Recall that San Jose's top-line pivot was held out for the final seven games of 2016-17's regular season after he got in the way of a deflected shot from teammate Brent Burns. However, showing incredible resolve, Couture suited up for the conference quarterfinals and at least bordered on his typical productive self with two goals on 10 shots to complement a helper over six games. "There's good days and bad days," Couture said, adding that the injury fortunately "didn't affect my training, and hopefully won't affect me going forward."
More News
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Continues to recover from facial injuries•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Scores twice in 7-0 Game 4 win•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Will play Wednesday•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Practices Monday•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: On track to miss Saturday's contest•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...
-
Busts: New Knight Fleury tops list
Marc-Andre Fleury becomes the face of the new Legas Golden Knights, but he also doesn't figure...