Sharks' Logan Couture: Still bothered by injury to face

Couture said he's still feeling "pretty store" five months after taking a puck to the face in a game against the Predators, CSN Bay Area reports.

Recall that San Jose's top-line pivot was held out for the final seven games of 2016-17's regular season after he got in the way of a deflected shot from teammate Brent Burns. However, showing incredible resolve, Couture suited up for the conference quarterfinals and at least bordered on his typical productive self with two goals on 10 shots to complement a helper over six games. "There's good days and bad days," Couture said, adding that the injury fortunately "didn't affect my training, and hopefully won't affect me going forward."