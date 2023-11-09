Couture (lower body) is not skating and has no timeline to return, Max Miller of The Hockey News reports.
Couture suffered a setback in late October, and he's yet to make any noticeable progress since. The 34-year-old's absence will likely continue until he can get into a few practices.
